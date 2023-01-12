PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.76. 3,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,461. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

