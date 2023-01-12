PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

PSMT stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,880.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $179,778.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,720,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,880.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,001,585.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,474. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

