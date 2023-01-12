PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.
PriceSmart Stock Performance
Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $88.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
