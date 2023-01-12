Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.62 per share, with a total value of C$138,020.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 425,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,515,357.42.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.