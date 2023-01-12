Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.
In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.62 per share, with a total value of C$138,020.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 425,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,515,357.42.
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
