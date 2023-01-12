Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

