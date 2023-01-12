Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $227.11 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00011543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $227.11 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,491,470 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

