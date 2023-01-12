Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.37. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

