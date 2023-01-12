Quantfury Token (QTF) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $137,688.53

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.28 or 0.00049344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $92.84 million and approximately $137,688.53 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.13208365 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79,378.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

