Quantfury Token Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $92.94 million and $182,634.76 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.29 or 0.00049294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00438939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,837.63 or 0.31003106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.01003124 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.13208365 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79,378.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars.

