Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

QBCRF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.