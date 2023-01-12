R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

