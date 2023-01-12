Radix Price Hits $0.0353 on Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $175.96 million and approximately $357,718.04 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,130,537 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

