Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 7.8% Higher

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Raia Drogasil Stock Up 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0077 dividend. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a network of 2,530 drug stores in 26 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco.

