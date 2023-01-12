Raymond James Trims STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Target Price to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

