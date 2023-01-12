Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

