Ren (REN) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Ren (REN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $69.37 million and $12.40 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00453707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,821.07 or 0.32025072 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00983968 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

