Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 646 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 646 ($7.87). Approximately 168,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 120,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($7.48).
Renewi Stock Up 5.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £518.29 million and a PE ratio of 659.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 575.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.64.
About Renewi
Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
Read More
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.