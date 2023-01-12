Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 646 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 646 ($7.87). Approximately 168,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 120,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($7.48).

Renewi Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £518.29 million and a PE ratio of 659.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 575.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.64.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

