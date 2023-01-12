Request Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Request has a total market capitalization of $92.81 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00043344 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00018532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00240533 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09270728 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,720,209.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

