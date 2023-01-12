Revain Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $48.24 million and $244,860.57 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00453707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,821.07 or 0.32025072 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00983968 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.