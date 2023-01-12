ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.86. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 285,828 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWLK. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 396.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 39,454 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,508.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,524.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 378,384 shares of company stock worth $343,345 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of ReWalk Robotics worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

