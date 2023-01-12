ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 11,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 57,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF makes up 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 5.66% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

