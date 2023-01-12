Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $48.97

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.97, but opened at $46.99. Roku shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 28,650 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

