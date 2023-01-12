Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RCL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

