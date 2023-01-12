RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 11.3% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $18,789.68 or 0.99790209 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and $26,482.30 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00452878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00902037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00110031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00648612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00223027 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.80510834 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 18,109.78614146 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,621.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

