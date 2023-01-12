Rune Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00007262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,817.61 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.35828667 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.