Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.8% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,698,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $73,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $50,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.17. 6,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

