Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,549. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

