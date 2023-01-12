Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

