Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $6,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,419,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 133.7% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 409,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $2,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSLM stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

