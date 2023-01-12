Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

GMFIU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

