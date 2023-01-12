Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

AOGOU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

