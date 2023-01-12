Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 44,260 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 29.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.