Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 60,847 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,847 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRMU stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

