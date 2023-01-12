Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 71,486 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,486 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

TBCPU stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

