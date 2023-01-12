SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $16,195.17 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00043344 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00018532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00240533 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02965668 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,320.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

