Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,348.14

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $10,348.14 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.74 or 0.07650595 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00082359 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.