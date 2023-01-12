Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Shares Down 2.3%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 19,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 10,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Savills Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Savills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.