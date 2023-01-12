Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

