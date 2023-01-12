Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 6.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 98,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 260,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 12,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,309. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.

