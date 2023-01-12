Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 15,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.