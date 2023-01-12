SelfKey Price Up 6% This Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

