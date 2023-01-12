Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 8.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

About Sempra



Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

