Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €100.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAE traded up €0.96 ($1.03) on Thursday, hitting €57.88 ($62.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,100 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12-month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.77 and a 200-day moving average of €58.67.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

