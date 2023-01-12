Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 25,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,389. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

