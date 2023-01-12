Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274,060 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group makes up about 2.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

