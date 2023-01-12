Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 546000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$51.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.53.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

