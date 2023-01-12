Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Snap-on worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $246.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $247.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

