Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Up 0.8%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.33 and last traded at 1.30. 396,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 466,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOND. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.67. The company has a market cap of $294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.20 by -0.15. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 306.03% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of 124.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 120.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sonder by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

