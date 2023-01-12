Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Up 2.2%

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58). 44,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 255,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.72 million and a PE ratio of 522.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

