Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Up 2.1%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 30,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

